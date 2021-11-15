Mary Lou Hamilton Davis, 82, departed this life peacefully on November 12, 2021, at her home in Barbourville, Kentucky. She was born on August 29, 1939, in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Ledford and Hester Bays Hamilton. On January 25, 1958, she united in marriage to the late Ray Davis and to this union three daughters were born. Mary Lou was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, and cooking her famous dumplings and fudge.
Along with her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her daughter Patty Davis Smith; five brothers R.L. Hamilton, Reed Hamilton, Bill Fred Hamilton, Justice Herman Hamilton, and Roy Hamilton; and two sisters Rose Hamilton Miller and Patsy Hamilton McFarland.
Left to mourn her passing are her daughters Teresa Davis and Dena Davis; son-in-law Allen Smith; sister Faye Hamilton Shelton (Charles); brother Ledford Hamilton, Jr. (Joan); two grandsons Allen Smith II (Robin), and Travis McCreary (Lisa); five great grandchildren Allison Smith, Cassidy Smith, Adalee McCreary, Alexander McCreary, and Allen Smith III; five sisters-in-law Floretta Sowders, Alice Harrell, Mary Davis, Connie Hamilton, and Yvonne Hamilton; and many special nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The Davis Family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Reverend Dennis Chesnut and Brother Lonnie Collett will officiate with musical tributes performed by Jim Smith. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Barbourville Cemetery. Pallbearers are Devin Eubanks, Billy Hamilton, Richard Jackson, Langdon Messer, Tearle Sowders, Jess Rickett, Ray Stamper, and Kreg Stamper. Honorary Pallbearers are cherished family and friends.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, our Directors Mrs. Bonita Bingham Creech and Mr. Robin Reese, and our staff express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mary Lou Hamilton Davis.
During the ongoing pandemic, we strongly encourage everyone attending services for Mary Lou Hamilton Davis to wear a face mask and maintain a social distance from others in attendance of six feet.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Mary Lou Hamilton Davis.
