Mrs. Mary Louise Skidmore, age 82 of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Thursday afternoon at the Corbin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corbin, Kentucky. She was the mother of Ralph Skidmore, David Skidmore, Mickey Skidmore, Arlene Blakley and husband, Johnny and Diane Bullock and husband, Mike all of Corbin, Kentucky and Kay Higginbotham and husband, Cliff of Keavy, Kentucky. She was the sister of Henry Alsip of London, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Emma Sears Alsip, by two brothers, Clyde Alsip and Raleigh Alsip, by two sisters, Christine Reed and Sylvia Fee and by one daughter-in-law, Phyllis Skidmore. She was also blessed with ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Due to the risk of the COVID-19 Virus. The family has requested graveside services and burial to be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Monday at the Poynter's Chapel Cemetery in the Baldrock Community of Laurel County with Bro. Billy Alsip officiating. There will be NO VISITATION! Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Skidmore family.
