Mrs. Mary Scalf Lawson, 91, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday evening, June 18, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Tip and Dora Jordan Scalf born on September 22, 1928 at Artemus.
Mrs. Lawson was a former supervisor with Warner’s and a member of the Turkey Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, fishing and was an avid UK and Chicago Cubs fan.
On December 4, 1945, she united in marriage with Calvin C. Lawson and to this union five children were born.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Vivian Ore, Beulah O’Grady and Edna McDonald.
Survivors include her loving children, Peggy Messer and husband, J. Harold, of Artemus, Betty Davenport and husband, Cecil, of Barbourville, Sonny Lawson and wife, Patty, of Artemus, Doreen Hamilton and Stanley Lawson and Janelle Potter all of Barbourville; a sister, Elsie Campbell of Louisville; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; a special friend and caregiver, Sharon Mills Hammons; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, June 22 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Josh Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Farley Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be grandsons.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to either the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter, 66 Busy Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 or to Kentucky Baptist Homes for Children, 90 Bennett Circle, London, KY 40741 in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
