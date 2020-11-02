Mary T. Paniconi, age 85, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee.
She was born in Pell City, Alabama and was preceded in death by her Husbands, Joe Calia and Carl Paniconi; Son, Ricky Ray Hannah; Parents, James Weston Taylor and Mary Turner Taylor; Brother, Bucky Taylor; and Sister, Sandra Taylor.
Mary is survived by her Children; David Hannah (Angela), Kay Hudson (Ronnie), and Jeff Hannah (Valorie); Grandchildren, Christy Ferguson, Stephanie Taylor, Wendy McCulley, Mandy Hannah Roaden, Sarah Hannah Sowders, Jason Hannah, and D J Hannah.
Graveside service for Many Paniconi will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Pine Hill Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.
Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
