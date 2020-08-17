Mrs. Mary Wynn Swanson, 89, of Barbourville, the widow of Ben Wynn and Evan Swanson, passed away Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Bertha Payne born on September 16, 1930 in Barbourville.
Mary was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed watching television, especially soap operas, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by three sons, Charles, Jack and Curtis Wynn; two sisters, Beatrice Shelton and June Beach and three brothers, Arnold, Raymond and Clyde Payne.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Sue Moore of Barbourville, Jimmy Wynn and wife, Linda, of Hinkle, Sam Wynn of Barbourville and Ben Wynn Jr. and wife, Renee, of Girdler; 11 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; among other loved ones and dear friends.
