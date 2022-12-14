WRIL was told by KSP Public Information Trooper Shane Jacobs that early Tuesday morning December 13, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan received a call from Knox County Dispatch in regard to an attempted robbery resulting in a shooting.
Once on scene, troopers and detectives determined that a masked man identified as 24-year-old Jacob Wilson walked into T & C store on Highway 1304 in the Hinkle Community, brandishing a firearm at the clerk. A short time later the clerk was able to retrieve a weapon of his own and fired a round striking Wilson.
Knox County EMS responded to the scene and transported Wilson to a landing zone to be flown for treatment of his injury to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Charges against Wilson are pending at this time. Detective Aaron Frederick is in charge of this investigation.
Also assisting was the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
