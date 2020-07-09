Governor Andy Beshear announced he has signed an executive order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday to mandate Kentuckians wear a facial covering or mask in public in certain situations. He says the mandate will start by running for 30 days.
featured
Masks now mandated by Gov.
- Staff report
-
- Updated
Mark Hoskins
Publisher, The Manchester Enterprise
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Uninsured and Unemployed? Medicaid and KCHIP Could Help You and Your Family Right Now
- Fourth COVID-related Death Reported in Clay County
- Covid-19, Fact or Fiction…
- Covid-19, Fact or Fiction…
- State reports 371 coronavirus cases, most yet found on one day; W.Va. and Tenn. county require masks; Fauci endorses the idea
- Bell Co. becomes COVID hotspot
- COVID-19 Update from Kentucky
- Health Department Reports 10 Active Cases in Jackson County as of July 07, 2020
- BREAKING NEWS - Five residents from Christian Health die after COVID diagnosis
- COVID-19 Updates for Cumberland Valley District Health Department
Latest News
- Knox County Democrat Convention cancelled, to take place on Zoom
- Masks now mandated by Gov.
- Donald Brent Root - Obituary
- Ruth Ann Jones - Obituary
- Howard Reynolds - Obituary
- Knox considered hotspot for infection rate, outpacing popular tourist destinations
- Detention Center Deputies foil hospital escape
- Pandemic blamed for coin shortage, citizens concerned
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS - Stabbing at Knox County Courthouse
- BREAKING NEWS: one sent to hospital after knife incident at courthouse
- Tennessee man indicted after terrorizing Corbin residents in February
- Man allegedly exposes himself to man at Kroger
- BREAKING NEWS - Five residents from Christian Health die after COVID diagnosis
- Detention Center Deputies foil hospital escape
- Corbin gymnastics, dance school closes temporarily due to COVID-19
- Suspect caught in web of trouble with assault charges
- BREAKING NEWS - Lewis sentenced to 35 years in convenience store murder
- Barbourville Resident Lois Renfro-Morris Named to Foundation Advisory Council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.