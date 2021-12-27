Mr. Matt H. Russ, 75, of Bimble, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 22, 2021 at the UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. He was the son of the late Evy Russ and Marie Massingill Russ Matlock born on June 23, 1946 at Artemus.
Matt was a retired crane operator from J and L Steel in Detroit and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed hunting, horse racing, fishing, tinkering with classic cars and watching football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Jo Sampson and siblings, Ruth Ann West and Elmer Russ.
Survivors include his life partner, Greta Sampson of Bimble; a son, Michael Sampson of Bimble; grandchildren, Emily Jones and Aaron Sampson; a sister, Zelma Woolum of Barbourville; brothers, Don Russ of Evansville, IN, Larry Russ and wife, Theresa, of Detroit, MI and Clell Russ and wife, Linda, of Harvard, IL; a bonus daughter, Tina Rose of West Virginia and bonus grandchildren, Brittany and Jeremy Rose; a special friend and caregiver, Tiffany Moore of Corbin; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, December 29 at 12 Noon. He will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Serving as honorary bearers will be M. C. and Hobert Helton.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
