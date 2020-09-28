Matthew “Matt” Locke, Flat Lick, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, September 23rd following an extended period of illness. Matt was born on October 30, 1948 to the late George and Ruby Locke (Ely). He was the grandson of the late General Lee and Axie Carnes. In 1967, Matt was united in marriage to his beloved and devoted wife of fifty-three years, Connie DeBorde Locke. Along with many men of his age, Matt proudly served his country during the Viet-Nam era as a member of the United States Air Force. He retired from GTE following twenty-seven years of service.
Known to take pleasure in the simple things in life, Matt found great satisfaction in being among family and friends and devoted himself to being a good husband, son and brother. He often reflected on the blessing of being raised by parents who demonstrated strength of character, hard work and love of family. Gathering with family for picnics and his favorite holiday of Thanksgiving were among his favorite reflections. Matt’s laughter came easily when he shared time with those he loved and called a friend. As a man of strong convictions and a patriot, Matt was never reluctant to share his conservative values, holding to a profound respect for our nation. He held a great appreciation for those who rendered him kindness.
In addition to his wife Connie, Matt is survived by a sister, Kaye Elmore Johnson and her husband Jim, sister in law Sharon Parsons, brother in law, Josh DeBorde and wife Jill, along with maternal aunts Genny Gregory, Alice Cheek, Shirley Beamer, Evelyn Gray and Wilma Gray.
Special thanks to the care provided to Matt by VA Home Based Primary Care and to those who gave of their time with phone calls, cards and visits throughout his long illness.
