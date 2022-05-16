Barbourville, Ky. - Matthew Steven Ricky Wood, 16, of Girdler, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Matthew was the son of Rita and Steve Wood. A complete obituary will be posted here once completed.
The Wood family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 6:00 until 9:00 in the evening and on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 12:00 until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Reverend David Barnard will officiate, accompanied by Reverend Scott Hammons. Musical Tributes will be performed by Tommy Frazier Jr. Interment will follow the funeral in the Farmer Wood Cemetery.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, our directors, Mrs. Bonita Bingham Creech and Mr. Robin Reese, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Matthew Steven Ricky Wood.
