Mrs. Mattie Mae Beck age 87 of Winchester, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Barbourville, Kentucky on June 28, 1933 the daughter of Lafayette Bingham and Mattie Mae (Gray) Bingham and was the widow of Hershel Eugene Beck. She was a homemaker and a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lexington.
She is preceded in death by her husband Hershel Eugene Beck, her parents, Lafayette and Mattie Bingham along with two brothers, Morehead Bingham and Clell Bingham and six sisters, Cleo Greene, Pauline Mills, Cyjean Conrey, Irene Hendershot, Tiny Brewer and Elon Collier.
Left behind to mourn her passing, two sons, Hershel Eugene Beck and wife Cari of Marco Island, Florida and Matthew Todd Beck and wife Cynthia of Louisville, Kentucky, three daughters, Lynn Hyde and husband Dennis of Lexington, Jackie Faulkner and husband Bill of Cynthiana and Betsy Brian and husband Kevin of Winchester, fifteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cynthiana Baptist Church. There will be a private graveside service at the Binghamtown Cemetery at Dewitt, Kentucky where she will be laid to rest.
To the family of Mrs. Beck, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
