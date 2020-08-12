Mrs. Maudie (Patterson) Swafford age 85 of Girdler, Kentucky, passed away on August 7, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Arlie Swafford and the daughter of Joe and Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Patterson, born to them on November 17, 1934.
She retired from Warners, and was a long time member of Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Lizzie Patterson, brothers Arnold Herbert, Jim Tom and Clifford Patterson, and one sister Opal Patterson Owens.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her husband, Arlie Swafford, three children, Janet Swafford of Girdler, Kentucky; Sandra Burnette and her husband Tony of Williamsburg, Kentucky; and Latreseia Sullivan and husband Roberto of Girdler, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Casey Shelley and husband Greg of Williamsburg, Kentucky; Jennifer Grant and husband Jeff of Whellersburg, Ohio; Aaron Burnett of Charlotte North Carolina; five great grandchildren, Jonathon Singleton, Kayla Shelly, Ryan Zachery and Hannah Partin.
