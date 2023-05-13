After a 62 year absence, the city of Barbourville brings back an old annual tradition, The May Day Festival Coronation. Hosted by the The Barbourville Women’s Study Club.
May Day Festival Coronation
- By Larry Spicer, Reporter
-
- Updated
Larry Spicer
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- May Day Festival Coronation
- May Day Festival Coronation
- 2023 May Day Festival Parade
- Needed: A Community of Safe Havens
- Man arrested for criminal trespassing and terroristic threatening
- Gallery: Mother's Day Photos
- Woman arrested for drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment
- Early voting underway in Knox County
Most Popular
Articles
- Canady out as Knox Central AD
- Woman arrested for drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment
- 2023 May Day Festival Parade
- Engle signs with Cleveland State
- Ramsey’s Derby dream still alive and well
- Round-a-bout construction on Ky. 229 forces traffic pattern change Monday
- Obituary - Betty Carter
- May Day Ready
- Man arrested for criminal trespassing and terroristic threatening
- Knox County Little League Softball is open for season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.