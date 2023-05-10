After 62 years, the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club is exceedingly proud to bring back the May Day Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2023. We invite you to be a part of this historical, time-honored tradition.
Saturday is filled with May Day Festival activities in Downtown Barbourville. Beginning at 9:00am at Thompson Park and RV Campground is RACE FOR LIFE. This event features a 5K Race and the Cumberland River Kayak/Canoe Challenge. Registration per event is $20 per person and $10 per student for Union College Students (ID REQUIRED). Don’t miss this opportunity to raise funds for the Barbourville Pregnancy Care Center!
After the RACE FOR LIFE, enjoy the May Day Festival Parade through Downtown Barbourville . The parade route will begin at Court Square, to Knox Street, and end at the Plaza Shopping Center. The parade begins on Saturday at 11:00am and will feature 28 candidates riding on the car of their choice, floats by Forcht Bank, First Baptist Church, Barbourville Pregnancy Center, Hubbard’s Cabins, KC Dance, Plumb Tec, KC Cheer, and BHS Cheer as well as Barbourville Tourism, The Sapling Center, past queens carriage, and emergency vehicles plus golf carts and side X sides by Commercial Bank, Barbourville Tourism and many, many more.
The culminating event will be the May Day Festival Coronation and crowning of the May Day Royalty plus a concert by The Sensations on the lawn of Union College in front of the Sharp Center beginning at 6:30pm. General admission of $5 will be taken at the welcome gate. Everyone is invited to attend. Special thank you to all of our table sponsors – Stanley’s Classic Cars, Hometown Bank, Walker family, Forcht Bank – Corey Chesnut, Air Evac Base 79, Barbara & Bill Daniel, Gaunt family, University of the Cumberlands, Adams family, Hubbard’s Cabins, Blevins family, Barbourville Shopping Center, Lewis family, Lillian June, Richardson family, Dr. Cynthia Corbin, Skidmore family, Barbourville Tourism, Mitchell’s Market, Taylor Law, David Valentine, and Gambrel Family. Voting for May Day Royalty will be based on monetary donations. Monetary voting box locations are inside of: PNC-US 25E; Forcht Bank - Knox Street; and Commercial Bank – Union Plaza Shopping Center.
Barbourville Woman’s Study Club President, Marcia Dixon, said, “The return of the May Day Festival is a fundraiser for community projects in downtown Barbourville. The Barbourville Woman’s Study Club is a non-profit organization that implements community improvement projects in Barbourville and Knox County. In the past, the woman’s club was instrumental in purchasing the umbrellas in Umbrella Alley, commissioning a painting on the side of Lillian June, implementing downtown beautification projects and providing needed supplies to local shelters.” Dixon noted that money raised from this festival will be used to support this year’s community commemorative project, Remembering Minton Farm. This project will feature the undefeated, five-gaited American Saddlebred show horse of the 1902’s, The Feudist, shown by Mrs. Nola Minton.
