The City of Barbourville is bringing back a tradition not seen in some time. After 62 years, the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club will be hosting the May Day Festival on May 13 beginning at 6:30 pm. As one member of the club stated, “It’s time to bring back a time-honored tradition.”
It was 75 years ago in Barbourville that the first May Day Festival took place in Knox County. The festival celebrated the end of winter and the reawakening of Kentucky’s natural floral beauty. Additionally, the May Day Festival celebrated and showcased the area’s young women as they were introduced into society at a celebrated outdoor May Day Coronation. After an absence of 62 years, originally running from the early 1940s to 1965, the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club is excited to bring back the historical tradition and invite the community to be a part of it.
The Barbourville Woman’s Study Club May Day Festival Coronation is a contest that is a fundraiser for community projects in downtown Barbourville. Money from this event will support this year’s community commemorative project, Remembering Minton Farm. This project will feature the undefeated, five-gaited American Saddlebred show horse of the 1920’s, the Feudist, shown by Mrs. Nola Minton.
The 2023 May Day Festival Coronation will be held on the Sharp Academic Center Lawn at Union College. In case of inclement weather, the coronation will be moved indoors. Tickets will be sold at the welcome gate for $5. Children two years of age or younger will get in for free. A concert will follow the coronation. Individual tables (including refreshments) with eight seats each will also be sold for the event. For more information on purchasing a table, contact barbourvillewc@gmail.com.
All contestants must be Knox County residents.
Candidates will be involved in the following events:
(Suitable attire is required)
May 7 at 2 p.m. Mother and Daughter Tea, for candidates. At the Barbourville Tourism lawn.
May 11 at 6:30 p.m. May Day practice at the Sharp Center Lawn at Union College.
May 13 at 11 a.m. May Day Parade (best formal attire).
May 13 at 6:30 p.m. May Day Coronation (dress for all candidates - pastel in color, full-length ball gown with long, white gloves for seniors).
The candidate categories are as follows:
First Grade - May Day Festival Miniature Queen.
Fourth Grade - May Day Princess Royale.
Eighth Grade - Lady Day May.
Twelfth Grade - May Day Festival Queen.
The May Day Festival Table sponsorship at $250 includes; Reserved Seats for 6, Heavy Hors d’ oeuvres, Beverage Cart, Dessert, Preferential Seating for coronation and concert.
Must reserve by May 1.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on May 13, preceded by float judging at 10:30 a.m. Parade prizes are as follows:
1st place: $500
2nd place: $250
3rd place: $125
Best Golf Cart/Side by Side: $75
Registration deadline is April 28. Via email at barbourvillewc@gmail.com
