Mental Health Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in American lives and to also celebrate recovery from mental illness. From May 1 to May 31, numerous mental health organizations and advocates share information on removing stigma, recognizing symptoms, and providing resources for treatment and management. Information is available year-round, but May is when the organizations push to make people aware of the help everyone can receive.
Teens are not shy about admitting they have challenges and are dealing with suicidal thoughts, depression, and anxiety. They want to know how to deal with it. But, unfortunately, in most cases older generations see it as taboo, only offer prayer, and tend to discourage seeking help. The younger generations want to get professional help, while they also pray.
The Numbers
1 in 5 US adults experience mental illness each year
1 in 20 US adults experience serious mental illness each year
1 in 6 US youth aged 6-17 experience a mental disorder each year
50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24
Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34
The average delay between signs of mental illness and treatment is 11 years
55% of US counties do not have a single mental health professional
Serious mental illness causes $193.2 billion in lost earnings each year in the US
Depression and anxiety cost the world $1 trillion in lost productivity each year
In 2020 mental health related ER visits increased 24% for children ages 5-11
In 2020 mental health related ER visits increased 31% for ages 12-17 compared to 2019
Millions of people in the US are affected by mental illness each year. It is important to measure how common mental illness is, so we can show that no one is alone, especially with the past year of isolation. The number that floored me is the number 10. Suicide being the 2nd leading cause of death beginning with the age of 10!
Resources
Knox County Health Department 606-546-3486
NAMI National Alliance for Mental Illness online for free information and education
Cumberland River NAMI 606-282-3793 cell phone
Barbourville NAMI Daniel Essek 606-545-2019 cell phone
Behavioral Health/Baptist Health, Corbin 606-523-5900
“The Me You Can’t See” Prince Harry and Oprah’s docuseries starts May 21st on Apple TV app or tv.apple.com with the intention of helping millions of families
Oprah, “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty.”
