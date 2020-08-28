Mayor David Thompson is asking that beginning Friday, August 28, 2020 for 14 days that residents in the city limits of Barbourville not put out any large brush or yard cleanup piles or items to be picked up.
According to Thompson, some positive COVID-19 cases among Street Department staff leading to others being quarantined, have reduced the number of available people to work and while the city will focus on regular trash pickups from city garbage cans and regular cleanings, for the public to please refrain from anything extra for the next two weeks.
