Josie Camille McHargue of Barbourville, KY, has been awarded the 2021 Margaret A. Riley Scholarship from the GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club.
Josie, daughter of Mark and Sherri McHargue, will receive the $500 scholarship in pursuit of her undergraduate academic studies. The Margaret A. Riley Honorary Scholarship is awarded to a young woman from Knox County who plans to attend Union College.
Josie graduated ranked #1 in her class at Barbourville High School. In high school, she was Class Secretary, Beta Club Vice President, and Future Problem Solving Team Captain. Additionally, she was a part of Science Olympiad, choir, and the yearbook staff – all while working part-time at Smith Family Pharmacy. Josie received the full-tuition Sharp Academic Scholarship at Union College. This fall, she will begin her freshman year pursuing a degree in secondary math education.
The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club, founded in 1926, is a nonprofit community organization that serves to better the community, region, and nation. As an extension of the GFWC Kentucky Federation of Woman’s Club, it supports and encourages leadership among young woman of Kentucky. The Margaret A. Riley Scholarship is good for one year. The full amount of the scholarship is paid directly to Union College and applied toward the student’s account during the fall term. This is a scholarship the club has offered for many years and will continue to do as long as funds allow.
Congrats Josie!
