Melba Arnetta Richmond, age 87, of Woodbine, KY, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at her home. Born in Knox County, KY, she was the daughter of the late John and Daisy May Buchanan. Melba loved quilting, gardening, and canning. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Noah Richmond; son, Gene Richmond; daughter-in-law, Connie Richmond; and by several grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Rick Richmond, Mike Richmond and wife Tammy, Vickie Richmond and husband James, Richard Richmond, Betty Runions and husband Bobby, and Bonnie West and husband Clinton; daughter-in-law, Betty Lou Richmond; and by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation for Melba will be from 6-9pm on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 4th. Following the funeral service, she will be laid to rest in the Richmond Cemetery in Knox County, KY. In Lieu of Flowers, donations are being accepted to assist with expenses. Donations can be made by calling the funeral home, in person at the funeral home, or by selecting the red "Donate Now" icon below. The Richmond family will receive a list of those that donate. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Melba Arnetta Richmond - Obituary
