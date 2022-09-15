Melina “Nunk” Garland, 56, of Cannon passed away Sunday evening, September 11, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Joan Louise Broughton and Albert Garland born on November 12, 1965 in Barbourville.
Melina was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist church. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, shopping with her Aunt Martha and going to church. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was an avid Elvis memorabilia collector.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her loving siblings, Maxine “Doodle” Honeycutt of Girdler, Anthony “Squirt” Garland and wife, Tara Leigh, and Amy “Boo” Garland all of London; nieces and nephews, Crystal Gail “Pug Ugly” Lynch, Jovon Breanne Louise “Pistol” Cox, Roni Lea “Cinderella” Parnell and husband, Thomas, Jamelia Paige “ShoogetNooget” Overbay, James Ballis “Buster” Overbay, Scarlett Kayee “Squirttle” Garland and Jazlyn Aeriana “Beautified” Miller, Garfield Theodore Jack “Bub Biscuit” Cox, Sara Heather December Cheyenne “Skinny” Cox, Steven Floyd “Rooster” Lynch, Sophie Marie “Chicken Little” Maggard and Charlie Paige Marie “Paker Monkey” Cox; many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home on Saturday, September 17 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Garrett Garland officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be James Ballis Overbay, Garfield Theodore Cox, Steven Floyd Lynch, Randy Saylor, Jovon Cox, Morgan Robinson and Paul Karr.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.
The family requests that those who attend wear purple, as it was Melina’s favorite color.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
