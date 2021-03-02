Barbourville, Ky. – Melissa Young Mills, 54, of Girdler, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital in London. Melissa was the daughter of Arthur Mills and Betty Lou Mills joyfully born to them on July 20, 1966 in Bell County, Kentucky.
Melissa will forever be remembered for her outgoing personality and sense of humor. Her beautiful smile could “light up the room”. Melissa loved her family dearly and cherished spending time with each of them. Her children recall her loving support as an “all-in” sports mom – never missing a game and always being there to offer encouraging guidance to them. In addition to being a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend, Melissa worked for many years as a secretary for Girdler Elementary School, where she was beloved and well-respected by staff and pupils alike.
Melissa was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Lou Mills; by her grandparents: Reverend Lester Mills and Dorothy Mills and Bill Frank Elliot and Elsie Mae Elliot. Five uncles: Albert Mills, Alvie Mills, Kenneth Mills, Leslie Mills, and Bill Ray Elliott; four aunts: Gail Elliott, Wanda Mills, Mary Faye Mills, and Florence Mills; as well as two cousins: Terry Mills and Kendrah Lea Carter also preceded Melissa in death.
Left behind to mourn Melissa’s passing is her cherished father, Arthur Mills; her beloved children, son, Anthony Wayne Young (Brooklin), and daughter, Bridget Nicole Young, and her grandchildren; Carson Jase Anthony Young and Easton Jay Fuson. Three siblings survive Melissa: her brothers: Arthur Ray Mills, and Michael Mills (Michelle); her sister, Dorothy Mae Mills as do her Aunts and Uncles: Lois Mills, Perry Mills, Whitley Mills (Sue), Opal Dozier (Doug), Elizabeth Mills, Beulah Mills, Ruth Mills, Shirley Mills, Joann Smith (Ray), Shirley Wallins (Wayne), and Debbie Bingham (Mike). Nephews: Travis Lee Mills and Ray Mills, niece, Christina Mills as well as a host of cousins and friends will miss Melissa dearly.
