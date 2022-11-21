Infant Meliyah Hope Carton, age 6 weeks and 1 day, passed away on Wednesday morning at her residence.
She was the daughter of Alexis Cloud of Corbin, Kentucky and Jermel Carton of Barbourville, Kentucky. She was the sister of Karson Cloud of Corbin, Kentucky. She was the grand-daughter of Jerrell & Penny Cloud of Corbin, Kentucky and Sonoma Carton of Barbourville, Kentucky. She was the great-granddaughter of Wilma Cloud of Corbin, Kentucky and Deborah Hughes of Barbourville, Kentucky. She was the niece of Jacole Carton, Janoma Carton, Jazemene Taylor, Nicole Carton, Debbie Renfro, Ellen Adams, Mary Petrey and Pam Mason, Johnny Taylor Michael Johnson, Shawn Adams, and Jason Hughes all of Barbourville, Kentucky, Jerry Cloud and wife, Rebekah, Jeff Cloud and wife, Chelsea, Justin Cloud and wife, Lauren, Charles Rains and wife, Della all of Corbin, Kentucky, Germel Carton and Ricky Carton both of Dayton, Ohio, Michael Carton and wife, Renee. Plus, a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Betty & Edgar Rains and Jerrell Cloud. By one uncle, Decodas Carton and by one aunt, Tanya Spencer.
