BARBOURVILLE, Ky - A scheduled Saturday men's basketball game between Union College and Tennessee Wesleyan has been postponed until Feb. 9, the Bulldogs announced on Thursday.
The game, originally slated for 4 p.m. Saturday, will be made up at 6 p.m. next Thursday in Athens, Tenn.
The fifth-ranked Bulldogs have won 29 consecutive games against Appalachian Athletic Conference opponents and wrapped up a ninth-straight regular season championship on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.