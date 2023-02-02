UC basketball

BARBOURVILLE, Ky - A scheduled Saturday men's basketball game between Union College and Tennessee Wesleyan has been postponed until Feb. 9, the Bulldogs announced on Thursday.

The game, originally slated for 4 p.m. Saturday, will be made up at 6 p.m. next Thursday in Athens, Tenn.

The fifth-ranked Bulldogs have won 29 consecutive games against Appalachian Athletic Conference opponents and wrapped up a ninth-straight regular season championship on Tuesday.

