Merle Jean Parman, 82, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was the daughter of Robert L. Bays and Otie Lay Bays. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Billy Bays.
Merle worked with several companies as medical transcriber. She was a member of both the Order of the Amaranth and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband, D.O. “Pete” Parman; children, Stephanie Partin (Micheal), Russell Parman (Janet), and Debra Bays (Bruce); sister, Janice Holiday; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; as well as many other family members and friends who mourn her passing.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery with Rev. James Hodge officiating.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
