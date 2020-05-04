After a 13-16 season, an appearance in the 51st districts tournament and a trip to the 13th Region tournament in Corbin, the Barbourville Tigers’ seniors have been going through the same thing as every other athlete in the nation -- COVID-19. Although basketball season had drawn to a close, some players played spring sports and will have to miss those, and others will be missing the cap and gown ceremonies due to schools being handcuffed because of the pandemic.
“My seniors got to play their basketball seasons all the way out,” said Barbourville coach Cody Messer. “I’m very thankful for that. What we have now is dealing with the fact that these six will never get to enjoy the senior activities and traditions that many adults still reminisce as being some of the best times of their lives.” Understanding the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, Messer believes that this class can turn a negative into a positive. “My heart goes out to my spring sports seniors at Barbourville, and all over the country, that have worked so hard for four years, and will never get to show out during their senior year. Our country has never experienced something like this before, but I do know that this 2020 class is special enough to turn these negatives into positives and come out on top.”
With the magnitude of the pandemic, Messer worries about the effects spilling over into the next season. “Who knows the actual effect or to what extent this pandemic will go to,” he said. “As of right now, I can already say the consequences for us will be heavy. By this time in the year, I’ve normally got my kids in the weight room and conditioning or doing individual drills four days a week. Since I took over as head coach, I believe our in-season success is a direct correlation to the work we put in out of season. What hurts us, and many other small schools, is the loss of experience. Each year you’re looking for a junior varsity player to step up and take over for a varsity player you’ve lost. Summer ball and summer workouts help so much to develop players attributes and gets them prepared to move to that next step. This could be one of those years where I’ll still be spending an hour a day in practice teaching fundamentals all the way up to January.”
Messer says that his 2019 team was one of the best he has ever had, and believes that the entirety of the fan base can appreciate their work ethic as much as he did. “This year's team was much different than any I had coached since being at Barbourville,” he said. “On average, we were playing anywhere from eight to 10 kids a night. I think I had 16 different starting lineups throughout the year. Last year, we pretty much stuck with a normal seven man rotation, and with our size and the style we played, it worked out well for us. One thing that truly impressed me about this team was the unselfishness. Even when a lineup was changed or a spot was lost, I never had players get upset or mad at each other. My assistants are phenomenal at stat keeping, even in practice, and numbers don’t lie. I’m very simple in that aspect of my coaching -- if you aren’t producing, and someone else is, they get your spot. These guys took that to heart and if they lost minutes, they took it upon themselves to work their way back up the ladder. I couldn’t have asked for any better effort than they gave me and that’s something I feel they, and the whole Tiger fan base can hang their hats on.”
