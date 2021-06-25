With COVID-19 bringing sports to a screeching halt last season, a sense of normalcy returned this year as the Barbourville Tigers returned to the court for summer basketball. After wrapping up the summer season, Barbourville coach Cody Messer spoke on his team's development over the course of the summer.
"We've made tremendous strides this summer," he said. "We didn't get a chance to have summer basketball last season, and we have taken full advantage of it this season. We've had a lot of opportunities for a lot of our younger guys to get in and get some meaningful minutes."
"Development is important," he added. "Without it, you'd just stay the same forever. If last year showed us anything, it's that we can't take a single possession for granted. I think this summer has been a huge opportunity for all of us to enjoy the game we love, win some games, and get better in the process."
Messer praised his team, citing their willingness to work and play defense.
"Anyone that has ever talked to me or seen me coach knows that I pride myself and the teams I coach on defense," he said. "This summer we've worked on defensive positioning a lot, and I think a lot of our guys have made tremendous progress on the defensive end of the court."
He also underlined a few of his key players that he noticed had made progress in specific areas of their game.
"A few of our guys have been making a lot of headway in areas that they needed to improve on a little bit last season," he said. "Like I said, they're really taking advantage of every single possession they get. Ethan has been working on using his right hand a little bit more, and becoming multi-dimensional on the court."
"Matthew Swafford is a guy that gives us everything he's got. We're working on getting him more physically acclimated, and getting his body right. He has done a great job for us. Jacob Lundy plays travel baseball through the summer, so we haven't had him for the whole summer, but he's been back for us in the last few. He's a warrior inside the paint, and continually wants to do better. He texts me or calls me after almost every game and says, 'coach, what are somethings that I can do better? I want to be better.' That's something that will help him develop quickly. He has a hunger to learn and get better every day."
"Dawson Miracle and Dalton Lawson are two others that have stepped up for us in the summer," he added. "We're just working on a little bit of positioning stuff, mainly on the defensive end of the floor, with those guys. They'll both end up being big for us in the very near future."
"I can't say enough about Maison Prater, Travis Scott, Jordan Collins and Matthew Warren. Those guys have really stepped into a leadership role for the team, and it's trickling down to our younger guys. Jordan and Travis have been very vocal in leading this team. Matthew Warren has just been busting his tail, showing the younger guys how to do it. I can't say enough about Maison Prater. That young man is a fighter. He stays under control and never gets rattled. He has been huge for us this summer."
In finality, coach Messer highlighted his team's versatility, stating that being versatile is the key to winning games as a smaller school.
"We don't have the luxury of having thousands of kids to choose from," he said. "We're a small school, and we typically play the role of underdog, which we love. I preach versatility, because if you can play anywhere on the floor, you're never out of position, and you never get caught by surprise. It really strengthens a team's chemistry when everyone can play anywhere, and it makes a team intimidating. If you have 10-11 guys that can play anywhere on the court at any time, that keeps the other team on their toes, and makes your team a matchup nightmare."
All-in-all, Messer was pleased with how his team performed across the span of the summer.
"We beat some teams that should have throttled us," he said. "Then again, we lost some games that we should have won too. I really think that this summer was a great thing for us. We learned a lot, we got a lot better, and we had fun doing it. When the dead period is over, we are going to get right back to work, because before you know it, the season will be here."
