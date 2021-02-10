from the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office:
Just after 3:00 AM Wednesday, February 10, Deputy Bobby Jones, Knox County Sheriff Department developed information of a quantity of illicit drugs being held at Best Western in Barbourville, KY awaiting distribution.
Deputy Jones made contact with a male occupant in the room and was granted consent to search the room.
Subsequent search of the room resulted in discovery of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cash and Suboxone strips.
The occupant, Jack Alan Ray of Taylor, Michigan was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Jail, charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st, Methamphetamine, and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Drug Unspecified.
A large quantity of cash, methamphetamine and Suboxone strips were seized.
Deputy Jones was assisted by PTL. Middleton, Barbourville Police Department.
Arrested:
Jack Alan Ray, 51, Taylor, MI-Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Deg., Methamphetamine
Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree, Drug Unspecified
