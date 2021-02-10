Meth bust

from the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office:

Just after 3:00 AM Wednesday, February 10, Deputy Bobby Jones, Knox County Sheriff Department developed information of a quantity of illicit drugs being held at Best Western in Barbourville, KY awaiting distribution.

Deputy Jones made contact with a male occupant in the room and was granted consent to search the room. 

Subsequent search of the room resulted in discovery of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cash and Suboxone strips. 

The occupant,  Jack Alan Ray of Taylor,  Michigan was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Jail, charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st, Methamphetamine,  and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Drug Unspecified. 

A large quantity of cash, methamphetamine and Suboxone strips were seized. 

Deputy Jones was assisted by PTL. Middleton,  Barbourville Police Department. 

Arrested:

Jack Alan Ray, 51, Taylor, MI-Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Deg., Methamphetamine 

Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree,  Drug Unspecified 

