Michael Edward Bingham, age 63 of Heidrick, was born in Pineville, KY on May 24, 1957 to the late Beige Edward Bingham and Helen Hurd Bingham and departed this life on Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Highland ARH Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY. He was a member of Liberty Mission Baptist Church and enjoyed UK Basketball, going to church, Traveling, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, a brother: Daniel Bingham; a nephew: Terry Steven Farris; a brother-in-law: Terry Ray Farris; and grandparents: Harvey and Nancy Cain, and Harv Hurd preceded him in death.
Michael is survived by his loving sister: Linda Gray of Heidrick; 3 nieces: Tara Taylor and husband Mike of Gray, April Sears and husband Corey of Corbin, and Ashley Carnes and husband Josh of Barbourville; great nieces and nephews who he considered as grandchildren: Dylan Sears, Aubrey Sears, Camden Taylor, Skylar Carnes, and Enna Kate Carnes; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Michael Bingham will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Josh Carnes bringing the Message and Rev. Daniel Alsip having Obituary, Prayer, and Comments. Burial will follow in the York Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Tuesday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2. Due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic, and new regulations from our Governor gatherings will be limited and all who attend will be required to wear face mask and practice Social Distancing.
To the loving family of Mr. Michael Bingham, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.