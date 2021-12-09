Mr. Michael F. Harrell, 61, of Corbin, the widower of Paula Bargo Harrell, passed away Friday afternoon, December 3, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of Anna Wyrick Harrell and the late Raymond Harrell born on October 25, 1960 in Corbin.
Michael was a former nuclear medicine technician with Baptist Regional Medical Center and a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed restoring antique furniture, playing pool and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
On May 5, 1989, he united in marriage with Paula Bargo.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paula, and a brother-in-law, James Creech.
Survivors include his loving mother, Anna Harrell of Corbin; his daughter, Kaeleigh Hinkle and husband, Ray, of Corbin; a sister, Ramona Creech of Corbin; four sisters-in-law, Brenda Jackson of Corbin, Linda Partin of Barbourville, Patricia Swafford and husband, Kelly, of Woollum and Malette Jordan and husband, Patrick, of Barbourville; three brothers-in-law, Larry Bargo of Callebs Creek, Gary Bargo and wife, Vernie, of Barbourville and Ronald Bargo of Callebs Creek; two treasured grandchildren, Aubrey and Lucas Hinkle; among other loved ones and dear friends.
