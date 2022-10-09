If you have ever driven down Highway 229, no doubt you’ve spotted the Hensley’s Septic Tanks sign. Hensley’s has been a family owned business since 2005, serving their community and surrounding areas for a 150 mile radius. They cast concrete products, primarily septic tanks, but they also retail related plumbing products. Hensley notes, “It’s a secure job because the housing market depends upon that device. Before homeowners can get their water turned on, they have to show proof of a septic tank.” Casting septic tanks is not a dirty job as many would assume because it doesn’t have anything to do with the actual sewage treatment.
However, what some may not realize, Hensley has an additional business that is close to his heart. It started out in 2012 with his simply cutting firewood to make a little extra cash. Soon, Hensley became so intrigued with woodwork that he purchased a large Stihl 880 Magnum with a 59” cutting bar which is necessary to cut through huge trees. In addition, he added an Alaskan Saw Mill attachment which enables him to cut larger slices of wood as shown in the photo above. Those slices of wood are different from store bought finished lumber. Unlike finished wood from stores, these pieces have their own natural individual beauty. Therefore, they sell for anywhere from six hundred to eight hundred dollars as an unfinished piece. Once finished by Hensley, the same size of wood sells for eleven to twelve hundred dollars depending on the type of wood and finish.
As his passion for woodworking grew, Hensley decided to watch youtube videos in order to branch out and learn to create different types of wood pieces. Some of those pieces include: large walking sticks, end tables, various other tables, a wooden cross, and fireplace mantles. Hensley proudly proclaims, “I have never cut down a tree for woodworking purposes. All of the trees I work with have been trees that had to be removed by others or trees I personally pulled out of the woods that had fallen at some point. So, absolutely everything is repurposed and preserved from a historical and eternal point of view, including the barn wood items I make. I try to tell the story of each piece; its era, location, and background.”
While working, Hensley is adamant about sharing his personal life. It is a story much like the process of finishing a piece of wood. He grew up in a good home with lots of love and care. However, by the time he was twelve years old, he decided to try beer. Within the next year he tried marijuana. In his early twenties, Hensley became addicted to cocaine. Methamphetamines took over his life by his late twenties. He noted, “I became a known drug dealer around here.”
Eventually, Hensley was caught and sentenced to twenty years in prison. He exclaimed, “I never thought I’d be in such a place and I was so homesick!” He had been a Christian since he was thirteen years old, but now he was “the fallen tree.” By this point, Hensley wasn’t sure that God still wanted him. Before long, he began avidly reading the Bible. He reasoned, “I really didn’t have anything else to do.” Hensley recognized that he had made poor decisions. Yet, he wasn't sure that God would forgive him and accept him back.
Hensley recalls the exact day, one and a half years later, he cried out to God, “Is this the end of my life? Is there a bigger plan for me? Please just let me know where I stand!” Then, he closed his Bible and left his bunk to go work on laundry.
When he returned, Hensley reached for his Bible. God led him to the exact place where he had left off reading earlier. He distinctly remembers being led to Jeremiah 24:1-7. Those scriptures compared the figs to his people explaining that God had delivered them into captivity in order to give them a heart to know Him.
Hensley reflected, “For thousands of years those words were written in the exact order that I read them. But a divine appointment led me to that passage at that exact time to serve a very powerful purpose. It was the only way for me to find my way back to Christ and He knew it. Years of bad decisions, addictive behavior, and other behavior defects were gone in an instant!”
During his last year in prison, Hensley proclaims that is where he got his heart transplant. While going through the Drug Rehab Program, he was able to trace the reason for becoming a drug addict. It all boiled down to the low self-esteem he had as a twelve year old. The drugs helped him to mask the anxiety and feelings of inadequacy.
Finally, after serving only four years in prison, Hensley went before the parole board with 36 other inmates. He and one other inmate were the only two that were released that day. “The tree had been hewn, sanded, and refashioned into something more beautiful than ever before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.