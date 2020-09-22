Michael Jeffery “Jeff” Powell, 55, of Bimble, passed away Saturday evening, September 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Bobbie Powell and the late William Press Broughton born on March 6, 1965 in Barbourville.
Jeff was a former Levi Strauss employee and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with family and friends and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Doyle B. Hamilton and a brother, Doyle “Dude” Powell.
Survivors include his loving mother, Bobbie Powell of Bimble; two daughters and their spouses, Jennifer Bray and Justin of Kay Jay and Jessica Powell and Cierra of Richmond; two sisters and their spouses, Mickey Warren and Ralph, of Bimble and Donnita Riley and Harold, of Hinkle; three grandchildren, Aiden, Adilynn and Axton Bray; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Tonya Trent; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, September 23 at 2 P.M. with Rev. James Michael Wagers officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Gary Martin, Joey Bunch, Justin Bray, Dakota Wagers, Dawson Wagers, Ralph Warren and Harold Riley.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Niazi and his staff and VNA Hospice Care.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.