Michael Joe Money, age 44, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Monday July 18, 2022.
Born in Corbin, Kentucky, he was a US Army Veteran and was employed as a corrections officer at the United States Federal Penitentiary in McCreary County, KY.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edith and Churchill Money, who raised him, and Linda Honchell and James Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Brittany Allen Money, son, Aaron Michael Money, aunt, Betsy Howard, step-children, Aniayah Hamblin, Addison Hamblin, Zekiah Hamblin, and Kenneth Hamblin, and by many friends.
Memorial visitation will be from 3-5pm on Thursday July 21, 2022, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, KY, where his memorial service will begin at 5pm with Bro. Anthony Hensley officiating.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
