Michelle Renee Smith Beckett, age 38 of Sadieville, Ky was born in Lexington, Ky on January 12, 1982 to Johnny and Ollie cottongim Smith and departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020 in the UK Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed craft work, working with her flowers, making jewelry, artwork, woodworking, listening to music, doing make-up and nails and spending time with family and friends especially the grandkids.
Michelle was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Daniel Cottongim and a special Brother in law Johnny Beckett.
Michelle is survived by her loving parents: Johnny Smith of Barbourville, KY and Ollie Smith of Somerset, KY, 4 daughters: Samantha Page Beckett, Sarah Michelle Beckett, Ollie Danielle Gibson, and Kylie Marie Gibson all of Cynthiana, KY, 1- brother: Johnathan Witt of Smithfield, VA, 1- sister: Crystal Gail Cobb and husband Bo of Somerset, KY 2-Grandchildren: Abagail Noelle Coy and Adaline Nicole Coy.
Funeral services for Mrs. Michelle Beckett will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Lonnie Collett officiating. Burial will follow In the Goodin Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 9:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour at 2:00 PM.
To the loving family of Mrs. Michelle Beckett Doyle, Larry, Gene and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.