Middlesboro man killed in food processing plant accident identified

On Monday a Middlesboro man lost his life in an accident at a local food processing plant. At approximately 11:33 am Monday morning Middlesboro Fire/EMS were dispatched to Smithfield Foods in regard to a machine accident inside the plant.
Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele tells WRIL that once on the scene, it was determined that 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp of Middlesboro was performing general labor when a garment he was wearing was caught in a machine pulling him in, causing his death.
At 12:23 pm Middlesboro Police were contacted to assist in the investigation and we are told that OSHA will also be involved.
The Smithfield plant is closed during the investigation.
Smithfield Vice President of Corporate Affairs Jim Monroe stated: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a team member following a tragic accident at our Middlesboro, Kentucky facility today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our co-worker. We are grateful to emergency personnel for their rapid response and will support a full investigation of the matter."
Mr. Tapp leaves behind two sons and a wife.
