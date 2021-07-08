Barbourville, Ky. - Milford Wiley Brown, 79, of Barbourville, passed away in Barbourville, Kentucky. Born May 3, 1942, in Laurel County, Milford Wiley was the son of the late James Wiley Brown and the late Esther Wilhoit Cochran Wells. Milford Wiley, affectionately known as Wiley, was a dedicated husband to his dear wife Terri Brown, and a father, Papaw, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to countless others.
First and foremost, Wiley, was dedicated to family and to farming. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of East Barbourville Baptist Church. He enjoyed attending horse pulls, Sunday cruising with Terri in the antique Chevrolet Caprice, attending car shows, and attending the annual National Farm Machinery shows and farm equipment auctions. Wiley never met a stranger and countless times has been the good Samaritan to help and support others in need.
Wiley was preceded in death by six brothers: Mason Cochran, Hamilton, Ohio; Lee Cochran, Carlos Cochran, Jimmy Wells and Bob Wells of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Bill Brown, of London. Two sisters: Pauline Brown Jeffrey, London, and Saundra McGauley, of Greenfield, Indiana preceded him in death as did brother-in-laws Dean Snyder and Lewis Graham.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Terri Brown, children: Nic (Fiona) Brown, Lexington, John Wiley (Detra) Brown, Harrogate, Tennessee, Susan Renee (Chris) Brewer, Michael Dwayne Brown, and stepson Roger (Dolce) Hammons, all of Barbourville. Beloved Grandchildren: Jared Brewer, Durham, North Carolina, Kamryn Jaide Chrisco, Quinlyn Reanna Chrisco, Reagan Ann Brewer, Reid Parker Brewer, Hayley Hammons all of Barbourville, Whitney (Kristen) Magoteaux, Piaque, Ohio, and Kori (Dave) Hammons, Piaque, Ohio, and Jordyn (Zach) Lawson, London, will miss him dearly.
Also surviving: sister, Barbara Brown Hampton, Corbin; brother, Jessie Cochran, Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Laura (Jim) Gregory, Danville, Indiana; brother-in-law, Don Jeffrey, London; Billy (Shirley) Graham, Charlestown, Indiana and Mike (Sheila) Graham. Sister-In-Law Jean Honaker, Alexandria; Vina Kirk, Milford, Ohio; Morene (Jim) Burch, Hamilton, Ohio; Sharron Snyder, Corbin; Betty (Homer) Vanover, and Lynn (Ancil) Sowders, all of Barbourville; and Connie (Randy) Mills, Flat Lick.
Services for Milford Wiley Brown will be held at the East Barbourville Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Saturday July 10, 2021, from 9:00 AM until the funeral hour of 11:00 AM. Pastor Josh Smith and Bo Henson will officiate. Following the funeral service, a Committal Service will be held at 1:00 PM at the AR Dyche Cemetery, London. Pallbearers: Jamey Jeffrey, James Paul Jeffrey, Henry Warren, Rick Rogers, Wayne Kirby, Mike Calebs, Buddy Brewer and Darrell Lawson. Honorary Pallbearers: Barry Jeffrey, Donald Jeffrey, Mike Graham, Danny Evans, Joe Montgomery, Ed Parsley, Randy Mills Knox County Soil Conservation District, London Southern States Cooperative, and Dairy Queen Breakfast Club.
Accomplishments and Career: Farmer, owner of Brown’s Farm & Equipment, Mowing Contractor, CSX Railroad, employee, Washington National Insurance Company, Educator and Coach: Anderson County Schools, Lynn Camp Schools and Knox Central Schools; 1960 graduate of Hazel Green High School, First-Generation College Graduate, University of the Cumberlands (formerly Cumberland College) 1964 where he played basketball and held the record for most rebounds; Honorary University of Cumberlands Degree - 2014; and Kentucky Army National Guard.
Memberships: Knox County Chamber of Commerce; Kentucky Cattleman Association; Farm Credit Mid-America Board of Directors; London, Kentucky Southern States Cooperative; and Barbourville Dairy Queen Breakfast Club.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Heart Association.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Milford Wiley Brown.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Milford Wiley Brown.
