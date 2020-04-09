It’s been said a good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others. That statement rings true for many people who’ve taken to social media to pay tribute to their former coach, teacher, principal, friend and family member, Larry Mills.
Larry passed away Tuesday, March 31 at his home in Bimble. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers and a host of family and friends.
Mr. Mills, as most people still call him, was a math teacher at Knox Central High School for 27 years, until he went into retirement. During that time, people recall him as being not only a stern, no-nonsense, old-school teacher, but a compassionate man who was gifted for helping people learn and retain information well beyond their high school years.
A private Facebook group dedicated to his memory had over 560 members as of Tuesday, with many leaving heartfelt comments about Larry and prayers for his family.
“Mr. Mills made a difference in this world through all the lives he touched. Through his sternness and discipline when we needed it to grace and mercy when we didn’t deserve it, he showed the love of Christ. To me, this is the greatest legacy a person could leave. I truly loved and respected him,” commented Ashlee Valentine.
Larry’s retirement didn’t last long. His itch for teaching and education brought him out of the house and back into the world of learning as he became principal at Barbourville Independent School, where he served in that capacity for a decade. His leadership was extraordinary, as he brought the same compassion and work ethic into the role, guiding teachers and other administrators during the years he was a Barbourville Tiger.
Following Larry’s tenure at BIS, he soon became principal at Lynn Camp High School, a role he occupied for a number of years.
“Mr. Mills was a real inspiration to me,” commented Kathy Engel Lovitt. “His teaching style became a part of my style when I taught math. Through the years I have thought back to those days in high school and thought ‘what would Mr. Mills do?’ He was one of a kind.”
Outside of education, Larry spent much of his time doing carpentry work with his friends, serving with his church as a deacon and Sunday School teacher, and watching Wildcat basketball. What he loved most, however, was his family. He was a very proud father to Darren and Devin Mills, both educators following in their father’s footsteps. He was a best friend to his grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He was the husband to the love his life, Linda, who passed away in February 2014.
“Coach Mills lived,” commented Brandon Hillard. “To know him, is to know how he lived.”
Following a private funeral service, restricted due to COVID-19 precautions, the path from Knox Funeral Home to Barbourville City Cemetery was lined with people paying their final respects to the man they called teacher, leader and friend.
A public memorial service will be planned at a later date.
