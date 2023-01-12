Mills, Mix make academic honors dean's list at Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (01/12/2023)-- The academic honors dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Caylan Mills of Flat Lick, KY 40935
Stephany Mix of Heidrick, KY 40949
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
