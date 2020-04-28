Over the course of the past eight years, Travis Mills has been a familiar voice to Panther Nation. Whether it’s in the classroom or on the airwaves, Mills has thoroughly enjoyed his tenure with the blue and gold.
“Outside of teaching, the Blue and Gold Network has been the most fun and the most rewarding thing I’ve done in the school system,” said Mills. “I’ve been there for some big moments. I got to see Knox Central win back-to-back regional championships courtside. I have also been there for some rough times. It has been a wonderful experience.”
As a former student, Mills saw the need for the school to have it’s own independent sports network, forming the Blue and Gold network. “As a student at the school, I thought we needed something for our sports, so we started up the Blue and Gold network. I am still going to be helping with it in some capacity. What that means just yet, I’m not sure, but I will do anything and everything I can to help with it still.”
In a facebook live video in which Mills announced his departure, he said, “this is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made in my life. I’m from here, I went to school here, I’ve raised my family here and everything. It has been the most rewarding experience of my life. I am so personally invested in this place, it was very difficult. I don’t think you could find a person that bleeds blue and gold more than I do.”
“I always have a greater obligation to do what I feel like God wants me to do,” he said. “I feel like that time is now. I feel like this is the right time. My main thought and my main prayer is that all these folks that I’ve come across will allow God to lead them.”
An emotional Mills stated that, “I can’t describe the lasting impact that the students have had on my life, and that’s one of the things that I’ll always take with me from this job. These are some of the best people I’ve ever worked with, for and around, and that’s what I’m most thankful for.”
