Miranda Nicole Lawson, 25, of Cannon, passed away Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of James Allen Lawson and Angela Vaughn Lawson born on October 20, 1996 in Barbourville.
Miranda was a homemaker and attended the Sinking Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking, growing a flower garden with her granny and spending time with her dog, KiKi.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jathen Lawson and her grandparents, Carl Dale Vaughn, Allen Wayne and Helen Jean Haynes and James and Ellen Lawson.
Survivors include her parents, James Lawson of Barbourville and Angela Lawson of Cannon; fiancé, Jordan Jones of Barbourville; two sisters, Jennifer Kidd and Caylee Lawson both of Barbourville; aunts and uncles, Crystal Mills, Charles and Brenda Lawson, Susie Lawson, Peggy Lawson, Linda Lawson and Martha Lawson; special cousins, Dustin Mills, Zachary Broughton and Dexter Messer Jr.; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.