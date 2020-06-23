Flat Lick, KY. (June 23, 2020) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan are currently working a missing person case involving a 16 yr old female who walked away from a foster home in Knox County on June 15, 2020. Tpr. Sidney Wagner began an investigation and now KSP is needing help from the public in locating her.
McKenzie Ledbetter, 16 years old, left walking from a residence on Evergreen Road in the Flat Lick community of Knox County. McKenzie is approximately 5’2’’, 90 pounds, slim build with shoulder length black hair. McKenzie has family in London Ky and in Rockholds Ky where she may be trying to return back to.
Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. Tpr Sidney Wagner is continuing the investigation.
