Barbourville, KY. (July 18,2020) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan is working two missing person’s investigations in Knox County. On July 12, 2020 KSP Post 10 received a call from the Appalachia Children’s Home in Barbourville stating they had two male juveniles run away from their facility. Tpr. Kyle Trosper responded and began an investigation.
Initial investigation indicates Joshua Crawford and Francisco Flores both ran from Children’s Home on July 12, 2020. KSP was notified that Joshua may be in Western Ky and Francisco may in Tennessee.
Francisco Flores is described as 17 years old, 5’ 10’’, and 140 pound Hispanic male. He has black hair, brown eyes and thin build.
Joshua Crawford is described as 17 years old, 5’7’’, and 160 pound white male. He has blond hair, blue eyes, and medium build.
Anyone if any information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 with any information on their whereabouts. Tpr. Kyle Trosper is continuing the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.