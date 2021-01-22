On (January 21, 2021) - Casper Burkhart was located and found safe in Laurel County.
Original release below.
Corbin, Ky. (January 19, 2021) – Kentucky State Police Post 11 is still actively investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County man missing since May of 2019.
Casper Burkhart, 58, of Corbin was last seen at his residence in Corbin on Saturday, May 04, 2019. Burkhart’s wife stated he left with some unknown people and never returned. His wife stated she has not seen or heard from him since.
Burkhart is described as a white male 5’6’’ tall, roughly 130 pounds, with brown hair shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Jacob Roberts. Anyone with any information on Mr. Burkhart is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.