A missing person release has now been upgraded to a Golden Alert. The Knox County Ky. Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 71-year-old Elaine Fro Amburgey of Flat Lick, Kentucky. Ms. Amburgey is 5 feet tall, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.
She may have been wearing a jean skirt and white blouse when she was last seen at an Evergreen Road residence in Knox County, Kentucky on Friday, August 5, 2022 at approximately 5:30pm. She may be in a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra with tag #640-3GC.
She may be traveiling to Lexington, Ky., Gatlinburg, TN., or the Michigan area.
A family member states that Ms. Amburgey has dementia and is bi-polar and also takes numerous medications. They also states that this is out of character for her because she is not able to drive and rarely leaves her home. They are very concerned for her well-being.
If you have seen Elaine Fro Amburgey or know her whereabouts, please Contact Knox Co 911 or Knox County Sheriff Office 606-546-3181 during normal business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.