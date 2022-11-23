On Tuesday, November 23rd, Knox County Ky. Sheriff's Department issued a missing person's alert in regard to 14-year-old Bethany Cureton who had left her residence through a bedroom window the night before the report.
During the investigation, surveillance video showed Bethany Cureton in the company of an older male at Speedy Mart in Corbin. The individual was located and questioned but was determined not to be connected to her disappearance. However, after Cureton was located and returned home safely, an arrest was made.
Taken into custody was 20-year-old Cody Gregory of Barbourville, Kentucky. Gregory was then lodged in the Knox County Detention Center charged with custodial interference, unlawful transaction with a minor - 1st degree - illegal sex act under the age of 16, and rape - 1st degree. He currently has no bond set.
Deputy Sam Mullins is continuing this investigation.
