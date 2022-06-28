Mrs. Misty Hope Brown, 45, of Louisville, formerly of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 22, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of Ruth Owens Crawford and the late Charles Ed Crawford born on July 31, 1976 in Corbin.
Misty was an elementary school teacher and a member of the Mills Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, singing and traveling, especially to the beach.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leigha Beth Brown.
Survivors include her loving husband, Shawn Brown, cherished daughters, Lauren Burnett and husband, Carl, and Lexi Broughton and fiancé, Colby Martin; a step-daughter, Maliyah Hobbs; her loving mother, Ruth Crawford; a brother, Chuck Crawford and wife, Jackie; a nephew, Travis Crawford and wife, Nicole; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.