On Friday evening, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell issued a statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear's comments concerning churches conducting Easter services that are not compliant with the number of people gathered together and not practicing social distancing:
"Governor Beshear was clear and concise on this issue. 'He would have the Kentucky State Police monitoring and answering complaints regarding the issue,'" said Mitchell's statement.
"I'd like to commend the people of Knox County for the way they've conducted themselves and held to social distancing practices," said Mitchell. "I think this has resulted in the lower number of people affected in Knox County."
"I don't foresee this being a problem in Knox County in regard to churches gathering," he added. "I encourage everyone to go online and worship. There's an abundance of opportunities to participate online."
KSP Post 10 Harlan (KY) phone number is 1-606-573-3181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.