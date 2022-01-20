Following a round of extreme winter weather that began on January 16, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell issued Executive Order 20220118 on Tuesday declaring a local state of emergency for Knox County, citing snow and ice accumulations, freezing temperatures and the hardships created for the citizens of Knox County.
The order indicates that the Local Emergency Operations Plan be fully executed, including:
• The Knox County Emergency Management Director, Myron Owens, shall direct the Emergency Management Organization to provide such assistance as can be delivered and available local resources and shall coordinate all agencies of local government to provide assistance to Knox County;
• All agencies of Knox County shall cooperate to the fullest extent with Knox County Emergency management and shall provide such assistance as may be required or response to this emergency.
• Under this State of Emergency, as provided in KRS 39A. 100(2) and 45A, 380 (1) (7) I, Mike Mitchell, Judge Executive can waive procedures and formalities otherwise by the Law pertaining to: A.) performance of public work, B.) Entering into contracts, C.) Incurring Obligations. D.) Employment of permanent and temporary workers. E.) Utilization of volunteer Workers. F.) Rental of equipment. G.) Appropriation and expenditure of public funds.
The order is in effect beginning January 16, 2022 “until such a disaster ends.” For a copy of the executive order, see below, or view this story on mountainadvocate.com.
