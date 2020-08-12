Mr. Mitchell Gibson age 80 of Bimble, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home. He was the son of Lloyd Gibson and Emily (Lewis) Gibson born to them on April 23, 1940 in Clay County, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Siebert) Gibson, one son, Daniel Levi Gibson and his parents, Lloyd and Emily Gibson.

Left behind to mourn his passing, his daughter, Marsha (Gibson) Davenport of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, one son Anthony Dean Mitchell of Bimble, Kentucky, five grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Davenport, Chase Tanner Davenport, Ian Davenport and wife Candice, Anthony Mitchell Gibson and Crystal Renee’ Green, six great grandchildren, Aiden Gibson, Jaxon Gibson, William Gibson, Carly Cate, Emily Green and Natalie Green. He also leaves behind a host of many other relatives and friends.

Mitchell was a hard- working man and was very much loved. He will be dearly missed by his family & friends.

No services are planned at this time.

To the Gibson family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.

