Last week’s floods caused major damage throughout Knox County and the surrounding area. Knox County Emergency management has already conducted roughly 40 damage assessments while local SORT and Fire Departments conducted around 40 rescue operations.
Judge Executive Mike Mitchell is urging anyone who was affected by the floods to seek assistance. “We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to receive aid,” he said. Knox Countians can call an automated hotline at 606-277-2121 where they can set up a damage assessment. After the assessment they may be eligible to receive supplies at the Knox County Health Department.
On Thursday Mitchell joined Governor Andy Beshear and Michael Dossett, Director of the Division of Emergency Management in surveying the region’s damage. The group flew over much of the impacted area of the state via helicopter. Beshear praised the “outstanding job” of first responders, a sentiment Mitchell echoed. “He’s very sincere about wanting to help people,” Mitchell added about the Governor.
Beshear is expected to seek federal disaster assistance. A federal disaster declaration would require the approval of President Trump. As more people affected by the floods come forward, the chances of such an act increase.
In the meantime, Mitchell spoke highly of the many hard-working public servants and first responders that went to work combating the floods. He also praised the generosity of folks across the region, the Nashville based Church of Christ sent roughly $75,000 worth of supplies. “We take care of our own in this region,” Mitchell said.
Those affected by the floods should call the assistance hotline at 606-277-2121 and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.