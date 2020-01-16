The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March and program will be held Monday, January 20 in downtown Barbourville.
The march is slated to begin at 11 a.m., with participants assembling at Union Plaza Shopping Center at 10:45 a.m. The march will follow down Knox Street to the Knox County Courthouse, where a program will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the District Court Room.
The keynote speaker for this year’s program is Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, a retired educator and president of the Knox County Democrat Women’s Club.
Following the program, a free lunch will be provided at the Woolum Center at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 329 Sycamore Street.
Biography of Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer
Dora Sue organized the Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club in 2012. In 2014, she organized along with several of her members the first ever Dr. ML King, Jr. Parade, prayer breakfast and comm
emorative program for Knox County.
Dora Sue is Secretary of the Knox County Democrat Executive Committee and is a volunteer for the Knox County Historical Museum where she writes a weekly article called Museum Corner for the Advocate.
Dora Sue is a retired Elementary School teacher with 35 years experience in grades K-6. Dora Sue was active in area and state teacher organizations including Florida Education Association, Kentucky Education Association, and Overseas Education Association and currently she’s active in the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
Now she enjoys singing with the area wide Regional Chorus in Barbourville, and she serves on the Union College Alumni Board of Directors.
She has two children, Wendy and Billy Russ and four grandchildren: Courtney, Taylor, Hunter and Drew.
Dora Sue is a member of the Union College Alumni Educator Hall of Fame, and she was awarded the Susan B. Arthur Historical Preservation Award from the Junior Study Club of Barbourville.
Dora Sue is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Richmond. Her hobbies include reading and short story writing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.